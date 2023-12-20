Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

Main Atal Hoon showcases Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey from being a rebel and revolutionary during the Emergency to leading the nation during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. Pankaj Tripathi-starrer former PM's biopic releases in cinemas on January 19.

After the teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, the makers have now dropped the trailer of the political biographical drama Main Atal Hoon on Wednesday. The film will see the National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi portray the former Prime Minister, poet, and writer, and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The trailer showcases Vajpayee's journey from being a rebel and revolutionary during the Emergency to leading the nation during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. He is also seen revolting against the now revoked Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in his early days and asking for Pakistan in dowry when asked to comprise on Kashmir on his historic visit to Lahore in 1999.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, the makers were initially planning to release the upcoming biopic on the occasion of Christmas to coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th birth anniversary on December 25 this year. But, the film has now been postponed and will hit theatres on January 19, 2024.

Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi shared, "More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens."

Director Ravi Jadhav added, "Since childhood, I have followed the inspiring journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contribution towards our Nation. I am immensely grateful that I got opportunity and support to narrate the story of the greatest leader of our nation. Cannot wait for the world to witness his remarkable journey."

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.



READ | Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi spend mysterious, violent Xmas eve in Sriram Raghavan thriller