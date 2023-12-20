Merry Christmas trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi spend mysterious, violent Xmas eve in Sriram Raghavan thriller

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's romance on the Xmas eve turns into a nightmare in this pulpy Sriram Raghavan thriller. Merry Christmas releases in theeatres on January 12.

The trailer of Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, December 20. The upcoming thriller is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun fame, and has been shot in two languages Hindi and Tamil with two separate set of supporting actors.

The intriguing trailer shows Katrina, mother of a single child, and a mysterious Vijay as two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas eve and their romance soon turns into a nightmare filled with violence and suspense. Apart from the glimpses of dramatic and tension-filled events, there's nothing much revealed in the trailer, which has increased the curiousity for the film.

The clip ends with Vijay's character saying, "Aur fir ek bhayanak rakshas maa aur beti dono ko utha ke leke gaya (Then a terrifying demon carried away both mother and child)" as Vijay is seen seated with Katrina and her child in a theater and in a few seconds, the latter two disappear strangely.

Apart from Katrina and Vijay leading both the versions, the Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

Merry Christmas was initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, the film was preponed to December 8, and was again pushed ahead due to the three big release this month - Animal, Salaar, and Dunki. The makers said in a statement, "Wish you all a very Merry Christmas. Our story is set on a fateful Christmas Eve and as much as we wished to release our film during Christmas, the screens are already very crowded, so we thought it best to come two weeks later."

The Sriram Raghavan film has music comoposed by Pritam and Varun Grover has penned the lyrics for the soundtrack. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas promises a wild ride in theatres on January 12, 2024.



