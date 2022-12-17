‘Will not allow mockery of Islam’: Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board demands ban on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan

The 'Pathan' movie controversies starring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are getting worse. On the one hand, Hindu organisations are criticising the movie's song, Besharam Rang, while the Ulema Board has recently voiced its disapproval of the movie in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has asked that the movie Pathan not be released while it is being boycotted.

Syed Anas Ali, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board, stated: “A film named Pathan has been made, in which Shahrukh Khan is a hero, people see him, like him.” However, we have gotten calls and objections from a variety of sources who are angry that this movie spreads obscenity and misrepresents Islam.

He further added that the All India Muslim Festival Committee has taken a stand regarding the film and boycotted the film. We also urge the government's citizens, the jawans, not to watch this movie. He has stated that this movie shouldn't be shown in theatres. The All India Ulema Board concurs with them and endorses this. (Also Read: Besharam Rang bikini row: Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna slams SRK-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, asks 'how censor pass...')

Ali said, 'It is our right that if someone presents our Islam, our religion in this way, we will not compromise on it. If someone misrepresents Islam, then it is our responsibility to present the right way of our religion.”

Syed Anas Ali continued, "I fervently urge the Censor Board and want to tell all the theatre people of India that you should not permit this film to take place since it would send the incorrect message, break the peace, and injure all the people in this country. All Muslims will have their feelings hurt, and we will be made fun of. I urge everyone to skip seeing this movie entirely.

These films should likewise be rejected since they mock Islam and Muslims. Pathan is a highly recognised fraternity, but the movie presents it in the incorrect light.

Shah Rukh Khan should no longer be granted a visa by the Haj Committee, not even for Umrah travel, according to MP Ulema Board President Syed Anas Ali.