Besharam Rang bikini row: Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna slams SRK-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, asks 'how censor pass...'

Mukesh Khanna- Pathaan

Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna has slammed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan for hurting religious sentiments. The veteran actor has shared his views on the ongoing protest against Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang.

While speaking to ABP News, Khanna stated that he thinks the film industry has gone haywire. According to him, this is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. He further slams the censor board, and asked "can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?"

He later agreed that vulgarity is the issue for him. "Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes!" Khanna even added that the job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. Mukesh added, "The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. As per Mahabharat star songs can mess with youth's minds and mislead them. "This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?" Asked Khanna.

Maharastra BJP leader Ram Kadam has demanded an explanation from the makers over the ongoing row. Kadam has spoken to multiple news channels and stated that films hurting religious sentiment won't be allowed to showcase in Maharashtra. While speaking to India Today, Ram said, "Any movie, any serial hurting Hindu sentiments, those films and serials won't be allowed in Maharashtra."

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's starrer action Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.