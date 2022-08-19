Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister mocks Arjun Kapoor's take on #BoycottBollywood, calls him 'flop actor'

Arjun Kapoor- Narottam Mishra

Owing to the ongoing boycott culture, Arjun Kapoor recently stated that Bollywood should come together and strongly react against it. Now, Madhya Pradesh's home minister Narottam Mishra has reacted to Arjun's claims, and he mocked Kapoor by calling him 'flop actor.'

In a press conference Misha spoke about Arjun's reaction to boycott culture and stated, "Now if a flop actor threatens the public, I do not believe it is right. I think it will be better if instead of threatening the public, he focuses on his acting. I have a question for him. Is he or those who are supporters of the tukde-tukde gang have the courage to make a film on another religion? Can they use abusive language for any other religion and demean the gods of any other religion?" He continued, "You do this all with the Sanatan Dharma and threaten the people when they boycott your films. Wait, Arjun Ji. Now the public has become aware.”

Bollywood has been under fire from internet users who have been boycotting movies. After Laal Singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan and many other movies have been the targets of criticism. Arjun Kapoor responded to the ongoing debate by saying that the industry must band together to oppose such boycott movements since Bollywood has had enough.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun claimed that the people in the profession made a mistake by keeping quiet about these problems out of respect for others, but that some have since started to take advantage of it. He didn't want them to get their hands dirty by responding to it since he believed that "our work will speak for itself." However, the Ek Villain Returns actor believes that because so many people tolerated it, it has become ingrained in their behaviour.

"We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film. Ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai," he said