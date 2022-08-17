Arjun Kapoor reacts to #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai..'

File Photo

Bollywood has been under fire from internet users who have been boycotting movies. After Laal Singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan and many other movies have been the targets of criticism. Arjun Kapoor responded to the ongoing debate by saying that the industry must band together to oppose such boycott movements since Bollywood has had enough.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun claimed that the people in the profession made a mistake by keeping quiet about these problems out of respect for others, but that some have since started to take advantage of it. He didn't want them to get their hands dirty by responding to it since he believed that "our work will speak for itself." However, the Ek Villain Returns actor believes that because so many people tolerated it, it has become ingrained in their behaviour.

"We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film. Ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai," he said.

"On Fridays morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we have turned a blind eye on it. We think that people's perception will change after the film's release," he added.

Arjun recently expressed his happiness at having given Ek Villain Returns the fifth-largest opening of his career. His three biggest openings were Half Girlfriend at 10.27 crore, 16.12 crore for Gunday, and 12.42 crore for 2 States. Arjun had a successful first day at the box office with Ek Villain Returns, earning Rs. 7.05 crore. He will next be seen in Kuttey by Aasman Bhardwaj and The Ladykiller by Ajay Bahl.