Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Kunal Kemmu's Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Divyenndu-starrer Madgaon Express impresses fans.

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express has finally been released in theatres and has opened to positive response from the audience. The comedy film has fans laughing their hearts out in theatres.

Netizens cannot stop praising Kunal Kemmu's direction and some also thanked him for bringing back the 'comedy era of Bollywood'. Before you watch the comedy-drama in theatres, here's a look at what Twitter users have to say about the movie.

One of the users took to Twitter and wrote, "#MadgaonExpress is a laugh riot! Thoroughly convinced that @kunalkemmu enjoyed making the film because? It shows! Punches don’t stop in this physical comedy done right! Solid debut! Also, @pratikg80 is in top form, roaring his way! Last itna mazaa #Lootcase dekhke aya tha."

Another user called the film 'rebirth of Comedy in Bollywood' and wrote, "#MadgaonExpress Review: ReBirth of Comedy in Bollywood. It Dil Chahta Hai + Hangover mixed with killer comedy @pratikg80

& @divyenndu comic timing is Outstanding but Songs were Forceful. Jaw & Stomach Pain Comedy."

Another user shared the poster of the film and praising it wrote, "The movie keeps you hooked till end. A blockbuster hit that's rewriting the rules of entertainment"

Another tweet read, "Only finished the first half so far but it’s hilarious, truly reminding me of Dhamaal and Welcome #MadgaonExpress."

Another tweet read, "#MadgaonExpress is truly the best comedy entertainer of recent times! A much-needed film that is worth watching with family!"

While a majority of the fans were seen praising the film, one of the users wrote, "One of those days when I'm massively doubting myself because I found #MadgaonExpress to be terrible. Trying hard to be funny & failing, waste of brilliant talent and very very lazy writing."

Helmed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. the film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam along with others in key roles. It follows the escapades of three childhood friends on a Goa trip filled with humourous surprises.