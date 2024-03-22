Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

7 forgotten beauty queens-turned-Bollywood actresses 

Ajwain water for lowering high cholesterol: 7 health benefits of carom seeds

10 foods that boost your immune system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Kunal Kemmu's Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Divyenndu-starrer Madgaon Express impresses fans.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Madgaon Express public review
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express has finally been released in theatres and has opened to positive response from the audience. The comedy film has fans laughing their hearts out in theatres. 

Netizens cannot stop praising Kunal Kemmu's direction and some also thanked him for bringing back the 'comedy era of Bollywood'. Before you watch the comedy-drama in theatres, here's a look at what Twitter users have to say about the movie. 

One of the users took to Twitter and wrote, "#MadgaonExpress is a laugh riot! Thoroughly convinced that @kunalkemmu enjoyed making the film because? It shows! Punches don’t stop in this physical comedy done right! Solid debut! Also, @pratikg80 is in top form, roaring his way! Last itna mazaa  #Lootcase dekhke aya tha." 

Another user called the film 'rebirth of Comedy in Bollywood' and wrote, "#MadgaonExpress Review: ReBirth of Comedy in Bollywood. It Dil Chahta Hai + Hangover mixed with killer comedy @pratikg80
 & @divyenndu comic timing is Outstanding but Songs were Forceful. Jaw & Stomach Pain Comedy." 

Another user shared the poster of the film and praising it wrote, "The movie keeps you hooked till end. A blockbuster hit that's rewriting the rules of entertainment" 

Another tweet read, "Only finished the first half so far but it’s hilarious, truly reminding me of Dhamaal and Welcome #MadgaonExpress." 

Another tweet read, "#MadgaonExpress is truly the best comedy entertainer of recent times! A much-needed film that is worth watching with family!" 

While a majority of the fans were seen praising the film, one of the users wrote, "One of those days when I'm massively doubting myself because I found #MadgaonExpress to be terrible. Trying hard to be funny & failing, waste of brilliant talent and very very lazy writing." 

Helmed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. the film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam along with others in key roles. It follows the escapades of three childhood friends on a Goa trip filled with humourous surprises.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement