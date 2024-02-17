Made for Rs 7 crore, this film earned Rs 50 crore, its Bollywood remake was blockbuster too, boosted career of..

Aamir Khan is a Bollywood superstar who has been ruling the industry for the past 30 years. While his films have not performed well in recent years, he is still considered the box office king. Today, we are going to tell you about Aamir Khan and Asin's film Ghajini which was a remake of a Tamil film by the same name.

Aamir Khan is always appreciated for bringing a unique personality and likeness to all the characters he plays on screen. Even though, for the past few years, Aamir Khan has not delivered at the box office, he is still considered one of the most successful actors in the industry. The main reason behind this is that Aamir Khan is the only actor who has delivered a film, 'Dangal', whose worldwide earning is more than Rs 2000 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.



Today, however, we will be talking about Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini'. The film was a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. It was released in Tamil language in the theatres in 2005 and inspired by its success, 'Ghajini' was made in Bollywood in 2008.

When the Tamil film was released in the theatres, it proved to be a blockbuster. According to media reports, the makers spent Rs 7 crore in making the film, but when the film was released, it earned a massive Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film was well-liked by the audience.

When 'Ghajini' was being made in the South, many superstars were approached, but, the film finally went to Suriya who garnered immense fame through it. He created history at the box office.

According to media reports, when filmmaker A. R. Murugadoss had finalised the script of the film, he faced a lot of difficulties in finding the lead actor for it as most of the actors refused to be part of it. It is said that Ajith Kumar had agreed to do the film, but later he refused to do it.

R Madhavan was also offered the lead role in 'Ghajini' but he too, refused to do it. Reports state that Prakash Raj was approached to play the villain of the film but after he refused, the role went to Pradeep Rawat. As for the lead heroine. before Asin, Jyothika was finalised but she also refused to be part of the project.

Despite many hurdles, 'Ghajini' was made and managed to break all previous box office records. Seeing the success of this Tamil film, a film with the same name 'Ghajini' was made in Bollywood in the year 2008, in which Aamir Khan was in the lead role, and the lead actress in this film too, was Asin. 'Ghajini' (Tamil) had earned Rs 50 crores at the box office, while its Bollywood remake touched the figure of Rs 250 crores. This film proved to be a blockbuster in Bollywood as well and is still considered one of Aamir Khan's biggest commercial successes.

