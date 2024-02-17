Twitter
Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Most people think that Pooja Bedi started her career with Aamir Khan's film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. But, very few people know that the actress entered the film world in the year 1991 with the film 'Vishkanya'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:37 AM IST

When Aamir Khan's film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' was released in the theaters in 1992, it was liked and appreciated by the audiences. In this film, Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi plays the role of Aamir's girlfriend. The actress got a lot of popularity from the film. But, she could not capitalise on this popularity and moved away from the film world after 5-6 years.

Pooja Bedi's father Kabir Bedi also earned a lot of name during his time. Kabir Bedi's name was linked with many actresses and he was always in the headlines for his love life. But at the age of 70, when he got married for the fourth time, to a girl younger than his daughter, everyone was shocked to hear the news. Like Kabir Bedi, Pooja Bedi's life has also been mired with controversies. The actress even changed her religion for love. However, Pooja Bedi's marriage soon dissolved and she tried to make a comeback into the world of acting.

Most people think that Pooja Bedi started her career with Aamir Khan's film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. But, very few people know that the actress entered the film world in the year 1991 with the film 'Vishkanya'. 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' was her second film in which she starred opposite Aamir. In the 90s, the actress was counted among the bold actresses of that era.

Even in the 90s, when actresses used to avoid doing bold scenes, Pooja never shied away from doing them. At that time, Pooja Bedi had shot an ad film in the shower. There was a lot of discussion about this ad film. There was a lot of controversy over this ad shoot as well. It was considered too bold for TV, and even its telecast was banned. However, the actress said that her experience of doing this ad shoot was quite wonderful.

Pooja Bedi married Farhan Furniturewala, a Gujarati Muslim, whom she met in 1990. They were married in May 1994. Pooja Bedi converted to Islam after marriage, taking up the name Noorjahan. They have two children, including Alaya Furniturewala. Pooja Bedi and Farhan divorced in 2003.

In February 2019, Pooja Bedi became engaged to Maneck Contractor.

After her divorce, she became busy with other activities apart from films. Very few people know that Pooja did not work in many films in her career. Within 5-6 years her career, it had come to a halt. The actress has worked in films like 'Lootere', 'Aatank Hi Aatank', 'Shakti', and 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'.

Her last notable appearance was in 'Masaba Masaba' in which she played an extended cameo.

