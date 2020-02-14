'Love Aaj Kal' Occupancy Report: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's film gets good start due to Valentine's Day

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial titled Love Aaj Kal has finally hit the screens today. The film marks his first outing with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and also they have worked for the first time with each other. Love Aaj Kal is an out-and-out romantic film set against the backdrop of the 90s and 2020. Along with Kartik and Sara, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

Now, the occupancy report of the morning shows are out and it's good news. Thanks to Valentine's Day, Love Aaj Kal has managed to get 20-25% which is similar to that of the highest grosser of 2020 until now, Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. Moreover, the film is likely to witness a drop on Saturday as it received the boost because of the lovers' day.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, "Good start to #LoveAajKal of 30% approx in #EarlyTrends #EarlyShows across the country! @TheAaryanKartik #SaraAliKhan #ValentinesDay2020 #BOEstimates"

He had also tweeted, "In a 1st, post the approved #Mumbai24x7 announcement, #LoveAajKal will be the 1st Hindi film to have its late midnite screening at multiplexes in & around the city of Mumbai...Leading multiplex chains leading the way! @TheAaryanKartik #SaraAliKhan @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @Cinepolisindia"

Talking about the pre-release buzz of Love Aaj Kal, Johar had told Indian Express, "Love Aaj Kal has a fantastic buzz. The trailer and songs have been liked a lot. The genre of the film is romantic, and love is in the air with Valentine’s Day around the corner, so it is a fantastically planned release coinciding with the celebration of love. I am looking forward to a good start for the film at the box office."