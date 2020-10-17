'Laxxmi Bomb' makers drop teaser ahead of 'Burj Khalifa' song launch

Ahead of the song launch, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' makers released track 'Burj Khalifa's' teaser on Saturday, piquing audiences interest.

A party number, as per the what one can perceive from the teaser, the song will feature lead actors Akshay and Kiara Advani romancing in picturesque locales of Dubai.

In the teaser, however, which has already wowed fans with its upbeat music, one can see both the actors gearing up to give a scintillating dance performance. The 16-second teaser features Akshay, looking suave in distressed black denim teamed with a white tee and baby pink blazer while Kiara looks hot in a red and black outfit.

During the entire 16 seconds clip, one can see the stars in multiple outfit changes, as Akshay reveals the hook step to the track towards the end.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay while sharing the teaser wrote, "Get ready for the first and biggest party anthem of the year tomorrow, #BurjKhalifa Song out tomorrow. #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP #CapeOfGoodFilms (sic)."

Earlier, on October 9, the makers had dropped the film's trailer.

The over 3-minute trailer begins with Akshay comically saying "Jis din sach mein mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiyan pehen lunga, choodiyan (The day I see a ghost, I swear on my mother, I will wear bangles in my hands)."

In what one can perceive of the film's storyline from the trailer is that the lead actor is captured by the spirit of a transgender, who is on a mission. The film's trailer is a perfect mix of entertaining one-liners and a catchy song 'Burj Khalifa'.

In the upcoming flick, which is a 'circus of family and ghosts', while Akshay will be seen playing the role of a transgender, Kiara Advani will be seen in a pivotal role.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Kanchana'. The movie is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence who also starred and directed the original flick.