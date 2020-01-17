Latest Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer, 'BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film music video

Today, in trending Bollywood stories (January 17, 2020), we again see the box office reports of Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior making the headlines. It's been a week since both the films released and the box office collections are poles apart. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is still rocking after entering Rs 100 crore club, while Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is continuing with its struggle. Both the films will continue to mint money whatsoever up until the coming week.

In other latest Bollywood news, finally, the much-awaited trailer of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial Love Aaj Kal has been unveiled. This Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer has been trending since the film was announced. Moreover, Ritu Nanda's ashes were immersed in Haridwar and Abhishek Bachchan along with Navya Naveli Nanda marked their presence.

Let's take a look at the top 5 latest Bollywood news in detail below:

1. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Week 1 Box Office proves it can compete with 'Baahubali: 2' in Mumbai, 'Chhapaak' disastrous

Going by the latest reports, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is making humongous numbers in Mumbai that it is likely to compete with mammoth film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in this region. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is touted to be disastrous.

2. SidNaaz fans demand to boycott 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar episode after makers show Sidharth & Rashami's bonding

In the recent and upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13, we see Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla being cordial to each other and maintaining good rapport too. This has not gone well with Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill fans who demanded to boycott the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to be aired tomorrow.

3. 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer: Imtiaz Ali brings the same essence and new faces with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Imtiaz Ali has brought the trailer of his upcoming film titled Love Aaj Kal. Like his 2009 directorial, even this film is titled the same but with a fresh cast including Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film is set in two eras - the 1990s and 2020s.

4. 'BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film: MN Dance Company gives depth to this contemporary single of hit K-Pop boy band

New single from K-Pop boy band BTS is out and is titled 'Black Swan'. The music video does not have the band but it's in the form of contemporary art film performed by MN Dance Company.

5. Photos: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda immerse Ritu Nanda's ashes in Haridwar

Ritu Nanda, who passed away earlier this week was cremated in Delhi. Her ashes were then immersed in Haridwar and the rituals were attended by Abhishek Bachchan, who's the brother of Ritu's daughter-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with his niece and Nanda's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.