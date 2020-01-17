'Love Aaj Kal' trailer: Imtiaz Ali brings same essence and new faces with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Imtiaz Ali is back with one of his most successful projects Love Aaj Kal. He unveiled the trailer with the media today with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The two actors have paired up for the first time and are stepping into the shoes of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's from the original film.

The trailer features two love stories, one from 1990 and the other set in 2020. Kartik Aaryan is the hero in both the stories. Meanwhile, Sara is part of his love story in 2020. Kartik romances Arushi Sharma in the love story set in 1990.

While Sara plays the same age, Kartik is also seen as a schoolboy. He also uses abuses in the trailer, and has a lovemaking scene with Sara, apart from a scene that shows him shirtless. The trailer also revives the songs Twist and Aahun Aahun from Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone's film.

See the trailer here:

Veer and Zoe, played by Kartik and Sara from 2020, are the main characters and the ones stealing the limelight. Their chemistry is sure to excite all SarTik fans. The movie, releasing on Valentines' Day i.e. February 14, 2020, also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.