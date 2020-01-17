BTS' 'Black Swan' Art Film: MN Dance Company gives depth to this contemporary single of hit K-Pop boy band

After Suga aka Min Yoongi's single titled 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer', BTS, the K-Pop band has unveiled their new single titled Black Swan. In this video, we don't see the band but hear their soulful vocal cords with a hauntingly beautiful performance by MN Dance Company. The video is given a contemporary touch with the theme of dance. It starts with a quote by Martha Graham, which reads as 'A dancer dies twice - once when they stop dancing, and this first death is more painful'.

The whole 'Black Swan' song revolves around this one quote and we are totally awestruck. We see the dance troupe coming together in an under-construction site and forming the shape of a 'swan' just as the song starts. The lyrics at the start of the track are 'Do your thang with me now' and we see how that one man is showcasing the story of his life via dance poses which is something a metaphor of a dancer's struggle.

He drifts apart eventually from the art like the quote as the dancer faces his first death. The pain which comes out as 'every moment becomes eternity' will be etched in our hearts after watching the video.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the BTS band including artists RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are all set to perform at Grammys 2020 and BTS' iHeartRadio. Which means we can expect their rendition of 'Black Swan' on the stage.