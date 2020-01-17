Trending#

Nirbhaya

MS Dhoni

JNU

CAA protests

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television


SidNaaz fans demand boycotting 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar episode after makers show Sidharth & Rashami's bonding

The latest Bigg Boss 13 promo shows Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai go back to being friends and Sidharth-Shehnaz Gill fans are upset with the decision


SidNaaz fans demand boycotting 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar episode after makers show Sidharth & Rashami's bonding

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 04:45 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13's latest promo saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai come closer to each other. This has not gone down too well with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill fans, who stated that they would boycott the Weekend Ka Vaar episode because the makers are highlighting Sidharth-Rashami (SidRa) over Sidharth-Shehnaz (SidNaaz).

In the promo shared by makers of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai broke down when Sidharth Shukla's mother arrived on the show. She also broke down seeing her niece and nephew's innocence. Rashami's niece and nephew asked Sidharth and Rashami to keep their differences aside and be friends again. The two were even asked to give each other a hug. They were later even seen talking to one another normally.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Fans who have enjoyed Shehnaz and Sidharth's chemistry so far were extremely upset on seeing this promo and have decided to boycott the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, at least for today.

Here's some of the outrage:

Bigg Boss 13 episode tonight would see ex-Bigg Boss contestants enter the house.  The contestants reunited with their families prior to the episode, which is when Sidharth and Rashami bonded again, and Sidharth-Shehnaz maintained distance like Salman Khan warned Shukla.