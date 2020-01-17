SidNaaz fans demand boycotting 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar episode after makers show Sidharth & Rashami's bonding

Bigg Boss 13's latest promo saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai come closer to each other. This has not gone down too well with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill fans, who stated that they would boycott the Weekend Ka Vaar episode because the makers are highlighting Sidharth-Rashami (SidRa) over Sidharth-Shehnaz (SidNaaz).

In the promo shared by makers of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai broke down when Sidharth Shukla's mother arrived on the show. She also broke down seeing her niece and nephew's innocence. Rashami's niece and nephew asked Sidharth and Rashami to keep their differences aside and be friends again. The two were even asked to give each other a hug. They were later even seen talking to one another normally.

Fans who have enjoyed Shehnaz and Sidharth's chemistry so far were extremely upset on seeing this promo and have decided to boycott the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, at least for today.

Here's some of the outrage:

This will forever be one of my favourite #SidNaaz pictures. Look how comfortable they are in each other’s arms. #BBshowusSidnaaz pic.twitter.com/2CD9H4NpFH — Akshita Goyal (@Akshita26089579) January 17, 2020

#SidNaaz makes ur show hit... But if u separate them intentionally... Then we viewers Boycott ur show @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Don't try ur cheap tactics.... Nd don't cut the sidnaaz moments#BBshowusSidnaaz — Aastha Srivastava (@AasthaS06290115) January 17, 2020

@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND we are not interested in sid ra.. we want to see #SidNaaz.. boycotting bigg boss today only for sana.. #BBshowussidnaaz https://t.co/wM4ryf03RI — samneet (@samneet11) January 17, 2020

No bigboss for me without #SidNaaz not interested in any other happening stuff @ColorsTV — Aleena Talha (@TalhaAleena) January 17, 2020

Channel ne Sidra ka mujra suru krrakha hai aur purposely cut krrhe hai #SidNaaz moments that's why we need to stop this they r promoting their so called bahu flushmi #BBshowusSidnaaz — SidNaaz Fan (@SidNaazFan6) January 17, 2020

#sidnaaz viewers have invested their time and love for them, don't come wit your script of sid and reshmi , we love sidnaaz @ColorsTV ,@BiggBoss — Kasakwalia (@kasakwalia) January 17, 2020

@ColorsTV @BiggBos Makers is trying to put #sidnaaz chemistry down. Looking clear to Promoting Sidra.Sid and sana were talking in the background were not shown yesterday #BBshowusSidnaaz #WeLoveSana pic.twitter.com/ybJiwOCbWg — viks (@vikas97088) January 17, 2020

Alert guys , Pls boycott today's episode as it is going to be boring n makers r shifting their dhabas to SidRa If u want to show us then show #SidNaaz instead.. They r purposely cutting scenes of #ShehnaazGill as if winner is already decided. So focus on Sana#VoteForSana — Shehnaaz(rahul)(@SoulNewbie1) January 17, 2020

And if U guys think that colorstv wants Rashmi in Top 2 then vote for #ShehnazGill more and more Taki Rashmi AA hi na paye , jab usko vote hi Nahi milege toh Kaise aayegi n Sana is important part of the show and makers know this usko makers dikhana chod hi Nahi skte #sidnaaz — Nav kaur (@navleenk2) January 17, 2020

#SidNaaz@ColorsTV COLORS TV WE ARE GIVING YOU OPEN WARNING SHOW US SIDNAAZ OR WE WILL DO A MEGA BOYCOTT FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY EPISODES SOCHLO AAPKO KYA KARNA HAI YOUR SHOW IS MAHA BORING WITHOUT SIDNAAZ MOMENTS. NOT WORTH WATCHING !!@BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @justvoot — Shehnaaz GillFan (Flipper) (@shehnaz_page) January 16, 2020

Badh mein jaye @BiggBoss. I m going to go back to my normal routine. Work-sleep-gym-cook-Netflix-sleep and repeat. #SidNaaz k Karan Sara routine disturb ho gea h. Now only myself. — Aman Bharaj (@BharajAman) January 16, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 episode tonight would see ex-Bigg Boss contestants enter the house. The contestants reunited with their families prior to the episode, which is when Sidharth and Rashami bonded again, and Sidharth-Shehnaz maintained distance like Salman Khan warned Shukla.