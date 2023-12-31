Headlines

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan party with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Abdu Rozik in Dubai ahead of New Year 2024, photos go viral

Kriti Sanon, Abdu Rozik and Varun Dhawan partied with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant in Dubai ahead of New Year.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Credit: Kriti Sanon-MS Dhoni-Abdu Rozik-Varun Dhawan/Instagram
Ahead of New Year 2024, Kriti Sanon, Abdu Rozik and Varun Dhawan were seen partying with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in Dubai.

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik all smiles as he posed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Abdu shared the picture with Maahi as they partied together.

Krti also shared photos from Dubai, she looked gorgeous while posing with her sister Nupur Sanon, MS Dhoni, and his wife Sakshi. Meanwhile, Abdu was seen posing with Varun Dhawan.

Dhoni wore a black shirt with black-white printed jeans. Abdu was seen in his signature blazer look. Sharing the picture, Abdu wrote, “Maahi’. The process is more important than the results. And if you take care of the process, you will get the results! #legend #msdhoni #cricket #ipl #india #dubai #tajikistan #sports #halloffame.”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Thala for a reason.” Another user commented, “Mahi with abdu.” Not only Dhoni but his wife Sakshi and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posed with Abdu.

Reportedly, MS Dhoni, Sakshi, and Pant have been in Dubai since the IPL 2024 auction, which was held on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena (With inputs from ANI)

 

