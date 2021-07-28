Kriti Sanon says she was 'very angry' after seeing videos of Dilip Kumar's funeral, calls paparazzi 'insensitive'

‘Mimi’ actor Kriti Sanon is not the one to shy away from voicing her opinions. Kriti has always been very vocal about social media and intrusive paparazzi can be. Earlier this month, after the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Kriti made a ‘humble request’ to the media to not cover the veteran actor’s funeral as it was ‘disturbing’ to see videos of the event.

In a recent interview, Kriti has once slammed the paps for their ‘insensitive’ coverage of the funeral. In an interview with ETimes, Kriti shared how the video made her ‘very angry’ at that time and that’s why she decided to voice her thoughts through her social media post.

“I was angry when I saw those videos. It was horrible. Firstly, I don't think there's any need to cover funerals. That is a very personal thing. If tomorrow, you're going through a loss, your family would not want it to flash everywhere. And why do people want to see that part of it, let it be private. And secondly, even if you are covering, why are you talking behind the camera, mute it. They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle, shouting each other to get aside. It was really bad to see that. It is very insensitive,” Kriti said.

She added, “I know that there's demand for information constantly. But that doesn't mean that we leave our sensitivity and our human side and just do anything and everything. So it made me very angry at that time, it was an impulsive post and I do stick by it. I don't have any idea if any change will happen or has happened because of that or not. I just felt like voicing it and that's what I did.”

Dilip Kumar’s funeral was intensively covered by all media houses. At that time, Kriti shared a note on Instagram that read, "Is it necessary for media and paparazzi to cover someone's funeral? A funeral is a very personal affair and media should let people mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces! It's disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background. I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Lets change things a bit.. Lets put humanity before profession!”

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 after age-related illness. The actor was laid to rest at the Juhu Qabristan with full state honours, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On the work front, Kriti is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film ‘Mimi’ which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. Kriti has an amazing line up films such as ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Hum Do Hamaare Do’.