Koffee With Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya's place in life, Khushi reacts to dating rumours

After Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, now the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi are all set to spill the secrets on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8. Recently, the filmmaker and host released a new promo of the show wherein Janhvi and Khushi can be seen answering some of the spicy questions of Karan Johar.

As Khushi Kapoor makes her debut on the Koffee With Karan couch, Karan Johar asked her if she is dating Vedang Raina, to which Khushi Kapoor replied that they are just friends but with a twist. The actress said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where a row of people say 'Om and I are just good friends'."

During a segment in the show, Karan Johar asked Khushi Kapoor to name three boys Janhvi Kapoor has dated. As a confused Khushi asked if she should name them, Janhvi told her, "Don't do it Khushi." Karan also asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu...(Shikhar Pahariya)" and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikar Pahariya are often seen seeking blessings together and partying together and her answer implies that they both are in a relationship. Both Karan and Khushi burst out laughing.

The promo of Koffee With Karan 8 also shows Janhvi Kapoor mimicking Anil Kapoor which left Karan Johar in splits. Not only this, Janhvi also shared a playful anecdote, revealing that the night before the shoot, she attended a party where she went around asking people to quiz her with rapid-fire questions. She further disclosed that Navya Nanda thought she wasn't prepared and advised her not to go on the show. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut recently in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which was released on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The actress will be next seen in the movie Devara: Part 1. She will be seen sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the movie helmed by Koratala Siva.

