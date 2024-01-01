Headlines

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

9 Health benefits of saffron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

Koffee With Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya's place in life, Khushi reacts to dating rumours

Janhvi Kapoor mimics Anil Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 8, Khushi Kapoor addresses her dating rumours with The Archies star Vedang Raina.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

After Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, now the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi are all set to spill the secrets on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8. Recently, the filmmaker and host released a new promo of the show wherein Janhvi and Khushi can be seen answering some of the spicy questions of Karan Johar.

As Khushi Kapoor makes her debut on the Koffee With Karan couch, Karan Johar asked her if she is dating Vedang Raina, to which Khushi Kapoor replied that they are just friends but with a twist. The actress said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where a row of people say 'Om and I are just good friends'." 

During a segment in the show, Karan Johar asked Khushi Kapoor to name three boys Janhvi Kapoor has dated. As a confused Khushi asked if she should name them, Janhvi told her, "Don't do it Khushi." Karan also asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu...(Shikhar Pahariya)" and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikar Pahariya are often seen seeking blessings together and partying together and her answer implies that they both are in a relationship. Both Karan and Khushi burst out laughing.

The promo of Koffee With Karan 8 also shows Janhvi Kapoor mimicking Anil Kapoor which left Karan Johar in splits. Not only this, Janhvi also shared a playful anecdote, revealing that the night before the shoot, she attended a party where she went around asking people to quiz her with rapid-fire questions. She further disclosed that Navya Nanda thought she wasn't prepared and advised her not to go on the show. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut recently in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which was released on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The actress will be next seen in the movie Devara: Part 1. She will be seen sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the movie helmed by Koratala Siva. 

Read Janhvi Kapoor talks about her 'unfair advantage', reveals not letting mother Sridevi enter Dhadak set

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

