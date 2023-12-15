Janhvi Kapoor talks about her 'unfair advantage', reveals not letting mother Sridevi enter Dhadak set

Janhvi Kapoor revealed she wanted to stay aloof from mother Sridevi, would stop her from coming to Dhadak shoot

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, in her latest interview, talked about her biggest regret in life and revealed that she never let her mother Sridevi come to Dhadak set as people would think that she got her first film because of ‘unfair advantage’.

In an interview with Agenda Aaj Tak, Janhvi said, “When I was doing my first film (Dhadak), I was so conscious that I wanted to stay aloof from my mother because people were saying that I got my first film because I am Sridevi's daughter. I went on a different trip and thought I wouldn’t take any help from her. If she acted a certain way, I would do the complete opposite. I used to tell her to not come on the sets, to not help me. I used to feel as if I had an unfair advantage, a trump card thinking ‘How many people have access to Sridevi Kapoor, who is the best actor to come out of India?’ I used to feel that it’s already an unfair advantage, it will be more unfair if I take her advice.”

Janhvi added, “I feel that was very silly. I am her daughter and can’t run away from it. I took people very seriously, and I regret now knowing the fact that she was dying to be on the set with me, to help me as a mother. And I didn’t let her. So, I think it’s one of the biggest regrets because sometimes I feel like if I just said ‘Mumma, I have a shoot, please come quickly.' Maybe she would have been there. I think I have come around to that. I am now very proud of being my parents’ daughter. If people want to do a moral debate on whether Janhvi Kapoor being Sridevi’s daughter is right or wrong, you can’t, because that’s the truth.”

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Bawaal which also starred Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor is now all set to make her South debut with the film Devara. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Jr NTR in the movie directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024.