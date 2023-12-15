Janhvi Kapoor talks about her 'unfair advantage', reveals not letting mother Sridevi enter Dhadak set

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

7 worst foods for diabetics

10 popular teenagers in IPL 2024 auction list

IPL 2024 Auction: See which teenage players are on list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her 'unfair advantage', reveals not letting mother Sridevi enter Dhadak set

Janhvi Kapoor revealed she wanted to stay aloof from mother Sridevi, would stop her from coming to Dhadak shoot

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, in her latest interview, talked about her biggest regret in life and revealed that she never let her mother Sridevi come to Dhadak set as people would think that she got her first film because of ‘unfair advantage’.

In an interview with Agenda Aaj Tak, Janhvi said, “When I was doing my first film (Dhadak), I was so conscious that I wanted to stay aloof from my mother because people were saying that I got my first film because I am Sridevi's daughter. I went on a different trip and thought I wouldn’t take any help from her. If she acted a certain way, I would do the complete opposite. I used to tell her to not come on the sets, to not help me. I used to feel as if I had an unfair advantage, a trump card thinking ‘How many people have access to Sridevi Kapoor, who is the best actor to come out of India?’ I used to feel that it’s already an unfair advantage, it will be more unfair if I take her advice.”

Janhvi added, “I feel that was very silly. I am her daughter and can’t run away from it. I took people very seriously, and I regret now knowing the fact that she was dying to be on the set with me, to help me as a mother. And I didn’t let her. So, I think it’s one of the biggest regrets because sometimes I feel like if I just said ‘Mumma, I have a shoot, please come quickly.' Maybe she would have been there. I think I have come around to that. I am now very proud of being my parents’ daughter. If people want to do a moral debate on whether Janhvi Kapoor being Sridevi’s daughter is right or wrong, you can’t, because that’s the truth.”

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Bawaal which also starred Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor is now all set to make her South debut with the film Devara. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Jr NTR in the movie directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Woman visits hospital with stomach pain, finds baby growing in her bowel; details inside

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police probe unveils shocking plan behind Parliament security breach

Delhi-NCR news: DTC bus tickets can soon be booked via WhatsApp; check steps, details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE