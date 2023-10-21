Headlines

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became the first guests to appear on Karan Johar's show. This also marks the couple's first joint appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the power couples of Bollywood. The duo have always been looked upon as ideal lovebirds in Bollywood. The talented, magical duo is all set to make their first combined appearance as a couple on the first episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. 

The eighth season of Karan's show will start next week, and Ranveer-Deepika will grace the first episode. While DeepVeer fans can’t keep calm to see their favourite couple in a heartfelt conversation about their decade long relationship, they are in for a bigger treat. As per the source, the unseen visuals from Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding from 2018 will also be played on the show for the first time ever.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018, with very close family and friends in attendance. Fans will finally get to see a sneak peek of the ceremony after almost 5 years. The photos that the couple releases are still adored and the unseen footage from the wedding will definitely break the Internet. 

Through the show, the couple will reveal how they met, how the relationship started and what makes them so comfortable with each other today on the show. There could not be a better way to kick-start the new season of the show. Those who were on the sets of the shoot or have watched the episode already share how candid and heartfelt their conversation together was. 

As per reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Ram Leela’ which was the first film that they came together for more than a decade ago. Koffee With Karan 8 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26.

