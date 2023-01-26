Search icon
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's families rubbish reports of newlyweds receiving expensive gifts at their wedding

After their wedding, multiple reports stated that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had received expensive gifts from the Bollywood and cricketing community.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's families rubbish reports of newlyweds receiving expensive gifts at their wedding
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on Monday, January 23, at an intimate ceremony at her father Suneil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. On Monday itself in the late evening, the newlyweds shared their dreamy photos on their Instagram.

After their wedding, multiple reports stated that Athiya and Rahul were blessed with lavish gifts from Bollywood as well as the cricketing community. These included a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore from Virat Kohli, an apartment worth Rs 50 crore from Suniel Shetty, a luxury Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore from Salman Khan, and more.

However, now their families have refuted such reports calling them 'absolutely baseless' as they told the Bombay Times, "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain."

On the wedding itself when Suniel met the paparazzi along with his son Ahan Shetty and distributed sweets to them, the 61-year-old actor had confirmed that a grand reception will be held after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, sometime in June or May most likely.

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding was a private affair with close family members and friends in attendance including celebrities such as the actress Diana Penty, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma among others.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.

