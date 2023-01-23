Search icon
Watch: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ditch swanky cars for a decorated golf cart for first ride as newlyweds

Watch the viral video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul enjoying their first ride as newlyweds on a golf cart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Watch: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ditch swanky cars for a decorated golf cart for first ride as newlyweds
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala on Monday, January 23. The wedding was a private affair with close family members and friends in attendance. Multiple celebrities such as Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Varun Aaron, and Ishant Sharma were spotted arriving at the wedding venue in the afternoon.

A day before their wedding on Sunday, Suniel Shetty had promised the paparazzi gathered outside his farmhouse that the newlyweds would pose for the shutterbugs after their wedding. Keeping the veteran actor's promise, Athiya and Rahul made their first public appearance after their wedding for the photographers outside the wedding venue.

However, what surprised everyone was that instead of coming in a swanky car, the couple opted for a golf cart decorated with flowers as their first ride after the marriage. Their cute video in which they were seen sitting happily in the cart in their wedding outfits, soon went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

Before they posed for the cameras, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty greeted the paparazzi humbly and distributed sweets to them. The photos and videos of the father-son duo, dressed in ethnic outfits, were also shared extensively on social media by the paparazzi accounts.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress and the Indian cricketer shared their dreamy wedding photos on their Instagram in the late evening. "In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness", read their caption.

READ | Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share dreamy wedding photos; Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon congratulate newlyweds

