Khairiyat: Sunny Deol sobs, gets nostalgic reading son’s letter in Gadar 2’s soulful melody

Sunny Deol gets emotional reading his son Charanjeet's letter in Gadar 2's new song Khairiyat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Sunny Deol is all set to once again impress the audience with his upcoming movie Gadar 2. After making fans nostalgic with the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kava, the makers have now made fans emotional with a new song titled Khairiyat. 

On Tuesday, the makers of Gadar 2 released a new song from the movie and left fans emotional. The song which is titled Khairiyat is sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon and composed by Mithoon. In the song, Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol can be seen sobbing and getting nostalgic as he reads the letter of his son Jeete aka Utkarsh Sharma while crossing mountains to save him. Ameesha Patel can be seen praying for their safety and Utkarsh can be seen remembering his parents and moments spent with them. The heart-touching and emotional lyrics of the song are written by Sayeed Quadri and the fans can’t stop gushing about Arijit Singh’s melodious voice. 

Netizens heaped praise on the second song from Gadar 2. One of the fans commented, “it’s all about family and love.” Another wrote, “This song is very emotional. Loved Arjit Singh’s voice.” Another wrote, “the combination of Sunny Deol and Arijit Singh is so unique and deadly.” Another wrote, “What a song.” “Seeing Utkarsh in this movie is such a pleasure as Arijit Singh’s voice. Such a peaceful song.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to 2001 hit Gadar and stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and already has fans excited with its teaser and songs. This time Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring back his son Charanjeet back home.

 

