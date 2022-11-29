KGF Chapter 2 star Yash attends Aditi Prabhudeva's wedding reception with wife Radhika Pandit, photos go viral

Yash with Radhika Pandit

Yash is a nationwide sensation ever since the KGF series hit the filmgoers like a storm. Yash's fan following saw an instant boom, and it is increasing day by day. Every activity of Yash is been closely watched by his die-hard fans, and they instantly make anything and everything related to the star, viral.

Recently, Naveen Gowda aka Yash attended Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva's wedding reception with his wife Radhika Pandit. Yash was spotted in a jet-black shirt, and he looked dapper while posing with Radhika. Within no time, the photos from the occasion went viral, and the fans went gaga over it.

Here are the photos

Apart from Yash, other celebrities also attended the wedding reception of Aditi Prabhudeva. Reportedly, Aditi and Radhika have known each other for quite some time. They do share a good bond. As per the reports, Aditi married coffee planter and entrepreneur Yashasvi in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple got engaged in December 2021. After her hush-hush engagement, Aditi said in an interview with Times of India, that it wasn’t a sudden decision.

After attending the reception, Yash interacted with the media. When one of the journalists asked him about his next film, the actor laughed and left. Fans of Yash are waiting for his next movie announcement, ever since KGF Chapter 2 was released.

Speaking about KGF Chapter 2, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon starrer hit cinemas on April 14, 2022. The second instalment of the series went on to become the highest-grossing film in Kannada, and even in Hindi. The film was the sequel to the 2018 action-drama KGF Chapter 1. Owing to the blockbuster success of KGF 2, the makers will come up with KGF Chapter 3. However, the release date isn't finalised yet.