KGF actor Anant Nag reacts to Besharam Rang controversy, says 'Indian cinema should stop such nudity content'

Veteran actor Anant Nag has reacted to the controversy around Pathaan's song and agreed that there is 'partial nudity.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Anant Nag on Besharam Rang

Veteran actor Anant Nag, famously known for his stint as the author in Yash's KGF Chapter 1 has reacted to Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's song Besharam Rang. The song from the movie Pathaan has been in the news ever since it was released by the makers. Deepika's saffron bikini and her sexy look have grabbed controversies and miffed a certain section of people. 

Recently, Anant was asked to comment on the controversies surrounding around Besharam Rang by Asianet. Sharing his thoughts about the song, Nag said, "Showing women in such a way is not part of our Indian culture. If the censor team had done their job, this wouldn’t have happened in the first place. Forget about movies, look at OTT content, they show all sorts of nasty and offensive stuff. Everything is openly shown and no one is there to stop them." 

Anant agreed that the song has 'partial nudity' and shouldn't be encouraged. Speaking more about it, Anant added, "Indian cinema should stop such nudity content on big and small screens. Showing things against our culture and tradition will definitely cause conflicts among the people." Besharam Rang was the first song released by the makers after Pathaan's teaser. As soon as the song came out, it got mixed-to-negative reactions from netizens. 

On one side, we have users who are going all praise for Deepika Padukone and SRK's crackling chemistry. There are users who are finding Deepika 'too hot to handle.' However, there is another section of the audience who is miffed, agitated, and furious over the song. Besharam Rang has brought the infamous boycott gang back on social media, and #BoycottPathaan has become one of the trends on Twitter.  

Even director Vivek Agnihotri has now compared Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels. His tweet managed to gain attention. He tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer

 

 

