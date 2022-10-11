Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer, latter says 'meri cute-ni bani bhoot-ni'

Katrina Kaif-Phone Bhoot/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Monday said the team of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot received a pat on the back from her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal as he loved the movie's first trailer. Katrina Kaif features in the horror comedy alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

The actor said she was able to show the trailer to Kaushal, with whom she tied the knot in December 2021, before its official release.

"Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to," Kaif told reporters at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. According to the 39-year-old actor, the audiences yearn to come to theatres and get entertained by movies. "I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, and enjoy themselves. That's all we are hoping this film will do,? Kaif added.



Meanwhile, Vicky also took to his Instagram Story to share his take on Phone Bhoot trailer. Sharing the trailer, Vicky wrote, "Meri cute-ni bani bhoot-ni."

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot features Kaif as a ghost with Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing a ghostbuster duo.

Kaif, one of the top stars of Bollywood, said she found Ishaan and Chaturvedi's enthusiasm for cinema at par with the three Khans of Hindi film industry -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. "The similarity is that the enthusiasm and love for cinema is the same. They (Ishaan and Chaturvedi) are very smart and bright. What I love about them is they are spontaneous and good at improvisation. "For me that was required in a film like this because when you are in a scene you have to see what's working and not just go by the script,? she said.

During the event, Kaif was asked to name a celebrity from Bollywood who she would like to haunt as a ghost. The actor replied, "I would want to haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day to understand how she manages to work as much as she does, fly here, fly there."

Phone Bhoot is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4.

(With inputs from PTI)