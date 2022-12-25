Search icon
Katrina Kaif drops adorable photo celebrating Christmas with Vicky Kaushal and his family

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in the photo while wearing a red shirt. While Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal can be seen wearing Christmas hats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Credit: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram

On Christmas, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and dropped an adorable photo with Vicky Kaushal and her family. She can be seen posing with Vicky Kaushal, his parents,  Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif in the photo.

Needless to say, Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in the photo while wearing a red shirt. While Vicky and Sunny can be seen wearing Christmas hats. Vicky’s mom and Katrina Kaif’s sister also opted for red outfits. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Merry Christmas.” Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Netizens also reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “I love the way Katrina is so comfortable around her mother-in-law.” The second one said, ‘’Jo punjabi admi ko santa claus bna de ,voh hoti h biwi.” The third one said, “Christmas spent with family is the best Christmas.” The fouth one said, “three Christmas tree means something and yes she looks pregnant.”

A day ahead of Christmas 2022, the makers of Merry Christmas unveiled the film's first official poster. The poster has a picture of two hands holding wine glasses and clinking them with each other to cheers. The film will hit the theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil, and its exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Katrina wrote, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas." Vijay, too, dropped the poster on his Instagram with the caption, "#MerryChristmas coming soon."

The film was initially announced to be released on December 23 this year, along with Cirkus. It was going to be a triple clash at the box office as Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer dystopian action film Ganapath was also slated to release his Friday, but Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's film managed to grab a solo release, thanks to the delay in the other two films.

READ | Katrina Kaif's leaked photos with Radikaa Sarathkumar from Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas sets go viral

 

From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Urvashi Rautela shares jaw-dropping photos in green saree, fans call her 'damn hot'
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
