Kartik Aaryan gets India's first McLaren GT as gift from Bhushan Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been riding the box office wave super high and is now all set to ride his swanky new sports car gifted to him by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer, Bhushan Kumar. The GT, a posh Orange McLaren is the first of its kind car to be delivered in India much like Kartik's one-of-its-kind delivery of the blockbuster of the Year.

Kartik looked super casually cool with his swanky new orange sports car, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans with black shoes. He shared on his social media, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi...Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt...Agla gift Private jet sir. #Gratitude."

Here's the post

The young superstar has been ever so fond of cars and driving as he is often seen driving himself to his shoots and the airport and were not and his choice of cars has always been something cool and different like his Lamborghini and the Mini Cooper he gifted his mom. It's gonna be exciting seeing him in his new ride now.

From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the blockbuster of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have given the audiences some of the biggest successes and are all set to unite for Shehzada too. Celebrating the historic success of their latest, Bhushan gifted the car to Kartik as a token of appreciation and gratitude.

He said to a leading daily, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifold in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication to each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation for his hardwork and grit. We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 busy taking over OTT along with the box office, Kartik also has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.