Kareena Kapoor shares priceless throwback photo with Karisma Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor from the 80s

Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane on Saturday (July 17) as she treated fans with an unseen childhood picture of herself with sister Karisma Kapoor and their mother Babita.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dug out a priceless picture from her 80s family album in which she can be seen posing beside a Christmas tree with her mother and sister Karisma.

In the photo, Babita looks beautiful as she wears a grey and orange coloured silk suit paired with matching jewellery. Karisma is seen donning a white suit with golden thread work and a very young Kareena is seen decked up in a white and blue dress with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

"Is it Christmas already? #mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor,” Kareena captioned the post.

Reacting to the photo, Karisma Kapoor dropped hearts in the comments. Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Mahshallah.” Fans also showered love and compliments on the photo.

Kareena recently launched her book, titled ‘Pregnancy Bible`. During the announcement, Kareena shared that she has written all her experiences and learnings related to pregnancy in the manual for moms-to-be.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and became parents to their son, Jeh on February 21 this year.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in was ‘Angrezi Medium’. She will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.

Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s period epic ‘Takht’. On the other hand, Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series ‘Tandav’ has ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Adipurush’ in the pipeline.