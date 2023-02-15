Search icon
Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo of Randhir Kapoor pouting with grandson Jeh on his birthday

Randhir Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan could be seen looking at each other and making cute pout faces in front of a dining table in the photo shared by Kareena Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

On veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's birthday, his daughter and actor Kareena Kapoor shared a cute picture of the Jawani Diwani actor with his grandson Jeh. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the picture which she captioned, "Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa I love you so much!"

In the picture, Randhir and Jeh could be seen looking at each other and making cute pout faces in front of a dining table. In the backdrop, a huge frame is visible that features the entire Kapoor family. Soon after Kareena dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and sweet birthday wishes for the veteran star.

Saif Ali Khan`s sister Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy happy birthday Uncle."Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Daboo." "Happy birthday to a brilliant actor... Still we remember Biwi o biwi love you sir. God bless," a user commented.

Veteran star Randhir Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like Jawani Diwani, Ponga Pandit, Raampur ka Lakshman, and many more. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled The Crew. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project. According to a statement from the makers, The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from The Crew, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film.  (With inputs from ANI)

