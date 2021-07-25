'Can I go?': Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur requests paparazzi as he steps out with cousin Inaaya - watch

Ever since he was born, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan has been the internet’s favourite star kid. Little Tim Tim is now four and an elder brother to Jeh and has mastered the skill to deal with paparazzi. On Saturday, Taimur went for a day out with his father, Saif Ali Khan and cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

In viral videos, Taimur can be seen stepping out of his house as he tailed his father. He was dressed in a blue Looney Tunes t-shirt and shorts. He paired his look with neon yellow shoes and a green mask. What won the heart of netizens was Taimur’s reply to the paparazzi. “Can I go?” The four-year-old can be seen asking the photographers as he made his way to the car. He even said goodbye to the paps after sitting in the car.

Tailing Taimur, was Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya who was dressed in a green dress and mask. She looked adorable in a pink hairband and slippers and sat next to Tim Tim in the car.

Fans loved to see the two adorable kids together and showered them with praises in the comments. “Wow so cute,” wrote one user while another commented, "Very cute kids.” A third user wrote, “Kitna bada Ho gaya taimur cutiepie,” while a fourth user commented, “Adorable they’re.”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor unveiled launched her book titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’, which according to the actress is ‘the ultimate manual for moms-to-be’. Kareena said that the ‘book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies’.

She also mentioned that the ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices.