Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kareena Kapoor opens up on reports of demanding Rs 12 crore for playing Sita, says 'I should do...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed media reports stating that she has demanded a huge sum for playing Sita in the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor opens up on reports of demanding Rs 12 crore for playing Sita, says 'I should do...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Earlier there were reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play Goddess Sita in the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, and the actress has demanded Rs 12 crores for the film. Now, Kareena has stepped forward and decided to address such reports with sheer honesty. 

While speaking to Zoom, Kapoor revealed that she was never offered the film or the role, and she is clueless about such baseless reports. Khan added, "I was never offered that film so I don’t know why I was put into that category. I wasn’t a choice for the film. It is all made-up stories, everyday people are looking for something to talk about, and I don’t know where this came from." Kareena continued, "There are 100 platforms today, and so many things are said. So will we do our job, or should we just put out tweets clarifying our stand?”

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'
 
The Jab We Met star further added that she doesn't like to be controlled by PRs, or agencies, and she would prefer being real and spending time with her family. "I am not a brand. I think people like me because I am as real as it can get. I don’t have 5 agencies and 4 PR people and 3 managers running after me, telling me I should do this interview or I should put this post or that. Like, let’s sit down and chalk a plan. I can’t... because I don’t have the time. I have two kids, I have family. I have a life, I have friends, I don’t have time to do so much.” Kareena further asserted, "My job is to be loyal to my fans, do great work, try and do the best I can and then just go back home, and give my time to my family." On the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.