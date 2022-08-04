Kareena Kapoor opens up on reports of demanding Rs 12 crore for playing Sita, says 'I should do...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Earlier there were reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play Goddess Sita in the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, and the actress has demanded Rs 12 crores for the film. Now, Kareena has stepped forward and decided to address such reports with sheer honesty.

While speaking to Zoom, Kapoor revealed that she was never offered the film or the role, and she is clueless about such baseless reports. Khan added, "I was never offered that film so I don’t know why I was put into that category. I wasn’t a choice for the film. It is all made-up stories, everyday people are looking for something to talk about, and I don’t know where this came from." Kareena continued, "There are 100 platforms today, and so many things are said. So will we do our job, or should we just put out tweets clarifying our stand?”

The Jab We Met star further added that she doesn't like to be controlled by PRs, or agencies, and she would prefer being real and spending time with her family. "I am not a brand. I think people like me because I am as real as it can get. I don’t have 5 agencies and 4 PR people and 3 managers running after me, telling me I should do this interview or I should put this post or that. Like, let’s sit down and chalk a plan. I can’t... because I don’t have the time. I have two kids, I have family. I have a life, I have friends, I don’t have time to do so much.” Kareena further asserted, "My job is to be loyal to my fans, do great work, try and do the best I can and then just go back home, and give my time to my family." On the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.