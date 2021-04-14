Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on her pregnancy cravings, lockdown diaries

Following the release of an exciting and fun-filled first look, the upcoming celebrity cooking show 'Star Vs Food' is all set to premiere its first episode with the stunning Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan on discovery+.

Under the watchful mentorship of celebrated chef, Sarita Pereira of The Lovefools, Kareena Kapoor Khan tries her hand at whipping up a made-from-scratch gourmet pizza for a few of her closest friends while getting candid about her love for food and dishing out little-known details about her life.

On the overall result of her stint in the kitchen, she said, "I think I have done a pretty good job like I actually made this from scratch. Of course, with her guidance but it is tasting amazing."

Spilling the beans on Kapoor family's secret and her pregnancy cravings, Kareena, in a conversation with Chef Sarita spoke about her family's passion for food. She said, "Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming, 'koi kha raha hai', we are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you."

Speaking about her particular love for Italian food and her pregnancy cravings, she added, "So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving of wanting pizzas and pasta. It was just weird throughout, both my boys."

On her lockdown diaries, speaking about whether or not she cooked during the period, she shared, "I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food."

She revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur had a great time last year baking dishes at home. While talking about who oversees the kitchen at her house, she said, "Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of the in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice Jazz music."

Talking about the three things she takes to her bed, Kareena said during a candid conversation with her friends Tanya, Shibani and Anushka said that she takes "A wine bottle, pyjamas and Saif Ali Khan."

She chuckled by adding, "I think it's the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."