Kareena Kapoor Khan demands 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel after seeing Swara Bhaskar's comment on her photo

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut during the COVID-19 lockdown period, she has been sharing interesing photos and conversations with her friends on social media. The latest was an update on 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel, which came up after Swara Bhaskar left a comment on her photo.

Kareena shared a throwback photoshoot image on her Instagram. She was seen posing in a white shirt while looking into the camera. Kareena was seen in a monochrome image, which enhanced her makeup and hair.

Seeing the picture, Swara left the comment 'Aag' along with a fire emoji. To that, Bebo replied, 'Veere 2', hinting at the sequel of the film, which marked her comeback into Bollywood.

Here's the conversation:

'Veere Di Wedding' was produced by Rhea Kapoor and featured Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles with Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Singh playing a part of the girl gang.

Swara, too, made headlines for her role in the film after her masturbation scene went viral. The scene came into a lot of controversy, to which Swara had said she believed in the role, which is why she took it up.