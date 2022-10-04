Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

'I never envisaged, imagined...': What Karan Johar has to say on criticism by trolls

Karan Johar said, "Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

'I never envisaged, imagined...': What Karan Johar has to say on criticism by trolls
File Photo

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar often gets trolled for various reasons. He is targeted for nepotism, for being biased and for not supporting to new actors. In his recent interview, the actor talked about the trolls who criticise him on social media.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan said, “Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening. It was not a nice time. I, particularly, felt I was right at the center of so much negativity. It was something I never envisaged, imagined. I felt there was so much being said and written that was unfair.”

He said ‘focus on work’ is the only way to ignore these trolls. He stated, “Yet, one had to chin up and move on. Because eventually, I am accountable to my company, to my mum, my family. I just felt I had to be stronger and take it all in my stride. To be resilient was very important at that point of time. It was just so unnecessary and I am glad, we could go past that and focus on work. That’s what I did. I put all my thoughts on work zone. Maybe not everybody came out as a stronger human being, but I’d like to say there were many.”

Recently, Karan Johar discussed his experience with therapy and dealing with anxiety. The filmmaker discussed his mental health in the last "award show" episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. For the show's closing episode, comedians and social media personalities Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat, and Danish Sait served as jurors. 

In the episode, Karan was questioned about how he responds to self-deprecating remarks and internet criticism. The director disclosed that he got therapy. 

He said, “I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past.” 

“There was an anxiety issue that I combatted 5 years ago and that was when I really opened up. You know, when I spoke to my doctor and she was a psychologist and she said that you are actually brushing everything so deep within that you actually think that you are dealing with it and that you have thick skin but actually you are shoving it into a dark, deep area and that's all going to pop up at some time. So, she said you shouldn't. So, at least I started talking about this fact to people because I was not even telling people that I was in therapy and that I was going through an issue of anxiety for 3 or 4 years.” 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.