'I never envisaged, imagined...': What Karan Johar has to say on criticism by trolls

File Photo

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar often gets trolled for various reasons. He is targeted for nepotism, for being biased and for not supporting to new actors. In his recent interview, the actor talked about the trolls who criticise him on social media.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan said, “Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening. It was not a nice time. I, particularly, felt I was right at the center of so much negativity. It was something I never envisaged, imagined. I felt there was so much being said and written that was unfair.”

He said ‘focus on work’ is the only way to ignore these trolls. He stated, “Yet, one had to chin up and move on. Because eventually, I am accountable to my company, to my mum, my family. I just felt I had to be stronger and take it all in my stride. To be resilient was very important at that point of time. It was just so unnecessary and I am glad, we could go past that and focus on work. That’s what I did. I put all my thoughts on work zone. Maybe not everybody came out as a stronger human being, but I’d like to say there were many.”

Recently, Karan Johar discussed his experience with therapy and dealing with anxiety. The filmmaker discussed his mental health in the last "award show" episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. For the show's closing episode, comedians and social media personalities Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat, and Danish Sait served as jurors.

In the episode, Karan was questioned about how he responds to self-deprecating remarks and internet criticism. The director disclosed that he got therapy.

He said, “I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past.”

“There was an anxiety issue that I combatted 5 years ago and that was when I really opened up. You know, when I spoke to my doctor and she was a psychologist and she said that you are actually brushing everything so deep within that you actually think that you are dealing with it and that you have thick skin but actually you are shoving it into a dark, deep area and that's all going to pop up at some time. So, she said you shouldn't. So, at least I started talking about this fact to people because I was not even telling people that I was in therapy and that I was going through an issue of anxiety for 3 or 4 years.”