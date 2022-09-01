Karan Johar shares his thoughts on boycott culture, says 'you have to turn a blind eye...'

Karan Johar/File photo

Karan Johar is among the busiest personalities in the Indian entertainment industry as the filmmaker has started shooting for the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10, while he hosts the ongoing season of his talk show Koffee With Karan 7 and is busy brainstorming the promotions of films under his banner Dharma Productions, including the highly anticipated Brahmastra.

Recently, there has been an ongoing boycott culture against Bollywood films which has even impacted the box office performance of biggies such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandha. The cancel culture has also been targeting upcoming films such as Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker reacted to this boycott culture and told Indianexpress.com, "I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life."

Karan, whose 50th birthday bash in May this year was attended by almost the entire Bollywood industry, further added, "I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai, it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity."



READ | Karan Johar reveals he and Alia Bhatt 'drunk dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Talking about his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan Johar's seventh directorial after his previous films namely Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan's next film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leading stars with veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. It is as of now scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, but as per reports, might get postponed.