Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

Do you know how much Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and others have charged for Brahmastra? Know here.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is just days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the big-budget entertainer promises to be a grand visual spectacle. Seeing the box office failure of recent films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, a lot of expectations are riding on Brahmastra to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year.

Let's have a look at the whopping amount of fees charged by the star cast in Ayan Mukerji's film. (All images: File photos)

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, who possesses the Agni Astra in the fantasy adventure epic. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, the Sanju star has charged Rs 25-30 crore for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with her real-life husband Ranbir, plays Isha, Shiva's love interest. She has reportedly been paid the whopping sum of Rs 10-20 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan
As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Amitabh Bachchan has charged Rs 8-10 crore for his role as Guru in Ayan Mukerji-directed film planned as the first part of the Astraverse trilogy.

Nagarjuna
South superstar Nagarjuna, who makes his comeback to the Hindi cinema after LOC: Kargil in 2003, plays the artist Anish in the film and has reportedly taken Rs 9-11 crore.

Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy, who made his Bollywood debut with Gold, plays one of the antagonists Junoon, and has been paid the amount of Rs 3 crore, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com.

Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia, who is also a part of the film and whose role has been kept a big secret as of now, has reportedly charged Rs 1-2 crore for the highly anticipated film.

