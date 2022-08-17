Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he, Alia Bhatt 'drunk dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra graced the Koffee couch in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he, Alia Bhatt 'drunk dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif
Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/File photos

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 features Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on the couch and the episode will see some secrets and gossip being shared between the three of them. In the episode, the filmmaker revealed that he and Alia Bhatt had 'drnuk-dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif in December last year.

As per Pinkvilla, Karan Johar said, “Alia and I once drunk-dialed Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding. We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021 in an intimate and private wedding attended by their close friends and family. But before their wedding, it was Karan himself who had unintentionally played cupid between Vicky and Katrina.

When the Uri star came to Koffee With Karan, during the rapid-fire round, Karan had informed Vicky that Katrina had said she wanted to work with him and that she thinks they would look nice together. Flattered by Katrina's comment, Vicky while expressing shock, gestured to be love-struck and fainting as a result.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director reminded Kaushal of that incident in the latest episode and said that it was a 'momentous' episode for him last time. Reacting to the same, Sidharth added "Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe" and Vicky gestured to faint again.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra says Vicky Kaushal had his 'roka' with Katrina Kaif on Karan Johar's show

For the unversed, Koffee With Karan 7 has featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor in the previous six episodes. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.