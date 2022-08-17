KWK 7: Karan Johar reveals he, Alia Bhatt 'drunk dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/File photos

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 features Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on the couch and the episode will see some secrets and gossip being shared between the three of them. In the episode, the filmmaker revealed that he and Alia Bhatt had 'drnuk-dialed' Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif in December last year.

As per Pinkvilla, Karan Johar said, “Alia and I once drunk-dialed Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding. We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021 in an intimate and private wedding attended by their close friends and family. But before their wedding, it was Karan himself who had unintentionally played cupid between Vicky and Katrina.



When the Uri star came to Koffee With Karan, during the rapid-fire round, Karan had informed Vicky that Katrina had said she wanted to work with him and that she thinks they would look nice together. Flattered by Katrina's comment, Vicky while expressing shock, gestured to be love-struck and fainting as a result.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director reminded Kaushal of that incident in the latest episode and said that it was a 'momentous' episode for him last time. Reacting to the same, Sidharth added "Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe" and Vicky gestured to faint again.



READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra says Vicky Kaushal had his 'roka' with Katrina Kaif on Karan Johar's show

For the unversed, Koffee With Karan 7 has featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor in the previous six episodes.