Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra says Vicky Kaushal had his 'roka' with Katrina Kaif on Karan Johar's show

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married last year and Karan Johar had indirectly played cupid in bringing the two stars together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Karan Johar/Instagram

The promo for the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by the ace filmmaker Karan Johar, shows Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on the Koffee couch and from the teaser, it looks like another fun-filled episode with wild gossip and interesting insights, is on the cards. 

Before talking about the latest promo, let's rewind what happened when the Uri star came to Koffee With Karan previously. During the rapid-fire round, Karan had informed Vicky that Katrina had said she wanted to work with him and that she thinks they would look nice together. Flattered by Katrina's comment, Vicky while expressing shock, gestured to be love-struck and fainting as a result.

This is how unintentionally Karan played cupid between both the stars who got married last year in December in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. Reminding him of that episode, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director in the latest promo says to Vicky that it was a 'momentous' episode for him last time. Reacting to the same, Sidharth adds "Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe" and Vicky gestured to faint again.

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote on his Instagram handle, "They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around." As with the last couple of episodes, this one too will premiere at 12 am on Thursday, August 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

READ | KWK 7: Karan Johar confirms Sidharth Malhotra is dating Kiara Advani, asks him about his future plans with her

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra both played the leading role in two biopics last year. While the former was seen portraying freedom fighter Udham Singh in Sardar Udham, the latter portrayed Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Both the films were directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

