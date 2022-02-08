Kapil Sharma BREAKS silence on alleged spat with Akshay Kumar

After the rumour mill began with the reports that Akshay Kumar would not promote his upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the comedian-host Kapil has taken it upon himself to clarify the issue and end the speculations.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, February 8, Kapil said that it was just a miscommunication calling the 'Sooryavanshi' actor his big brother. His tweet read, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you.”

When Akshay Kumar had appeared on the show recently to promote his romantic musical 'Atrangi Re' along with Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma had joked with him about an interview he did with the 'famous personality' where the actor asked the said person about how he ate mangoes. Both didn't take the name of the 'said person' in the show. Kapil was referring to Akshay's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic.

A report in Hindustan Times had claimed that Akshay is upset with Kapil since he had requested to cut the above-described portion from the final episode. This part was edited out, but the short clip was apparently leaked and went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, 'Bachchan Pandey' stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The action-comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is reportedly the remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The Akshay Kumar-led film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 18.