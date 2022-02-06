Viral! Kapil Sharma reacts to Deepika Padukone's joke about his lockdown baby - Watch

The Sunday episode (February 6) of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will be a star-studded affair as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa will be seen promoting their upcoming dark romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' on the show, along with the film's director Shakun Batra.

In the latest promo shared by the channel Sony TV, the comedian-host is seen welcoming the 'Tamasha' actress with the Kishore Kumar-R. D. Burman romantic track 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' from the 1981 film 'Kudrat'. Deepika Padukone then jokes about Kapil becoming a father to his son Trishaan in February 2021 after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020 across the nation. She tells Archana Puran Singh, “Sir toh kab ke aage nikal gaye (Sir has moved on so much)".

Kapil gives an epic reply to Deepika which leaves everyone in splits as he says, “Aap log toh itni saari filmein bana rahe the, main lockdown mein free tha, hum bhi jo produce kar sakte the, humne bhi kar diya (You people were making so many films, however I was free during the lockdown so, I produced what I could)”.

Watch the video here



In one of the earlier promos, Kapil Sharma shared that Goa is one of Deepika's favourite destinations and the actress agreed with him adding that she used to visit Goa multiple times during her childhood too. The host then joked that he would love to work as a waiter in any Goa restaurant as Deepika goes there frequently. He says, "Maine toh Goa mein kisi restaurant me Naukri kar leni hai, vaha ye zyada aati hai.”

Kapil Sharma had recently shared pictures from the first-birthday celebrations of his son Trishaan on his Instagram handle. His wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and Kapil's mother were also seen in the pictures.

Coming back to 'Gehraiyaan', the complex, dark romantic drama will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11. Its breathtaking trailer and lovely songs have created the maximum buzz before its release.