Kantara actor Kishore calls #BoycottBollywood 'fanatical hooliganism', says it's time to 'stand up & support Bollywood'

In 2022, multiple Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Raksha Bandhan, and others, faced opposition in the form of the #BoycottBollywood trend. Multiple actors such as Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan condemned this cancel culture and spoke out against the same.

Now, popular actor Kishore, who has appeared in multiple South Indian films across four languages and gained nationwide recognition after playing a righteous forest ranger in Rishab Shetty's Kantara, has come out in support of the Hindi film industry and penned a long note on his Instagram criticising the negative hashtag against Bollywood.

Taking to his Instagram recently, Kishore shared a photo of a newspaper with the news of Suniel Shetty asking the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help end the cancel culture against the Hindi film industry. "The time has come for the film fraternity of the entire country to stand up and #SupportBollywood by condemning the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, fanatical hooliganism against them and the politics of hatred against its actors", he captioned his photo.

The actor further added, "It’s a failure of the governments that they can’t ensure the safety of a business or an industry in the world’s biggest democracy. Even so, an atmosphere of fear has been created where people from the film industry are not talking, which is a shame on the government officials who are responsible for maintaining law and order. It is a clear violation of law which is poisoning the society and needs to be stopped and punished. Before the fire spreads to the local film industries too."

Kishore was also seen in the Hindi web series The Family Man playing an officer named Imran Pasha. Created by Raj & DK, the spy thriller series is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and has had two successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video India.



