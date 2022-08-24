Boycott Bollywood: Here's how Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar reacted to ongoing trend

2/7

While promoting her last released film Darlings earlier this month, Alia Bhatt shared her opinion on the #BoycottBollywood trend and told DNA India, "I don't give any attention to it. How do you know where that (trend) is coming from or how manufactured it is? How do you know how organic it is? I don't go by Twitter trends, I go by whether a movie does well or not. That’s why am saying the audience is king because they decide whether they want to pay money and go watch a film in the theatre or not. No Twitter trend is going to change that".