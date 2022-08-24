Boycott Bollywood: Here's how Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar reacted to ongoing trend

#BoycottBollywood has been trending on social media in recent times. Here's what the popular celebs had to say about the same.
The #BoycottBollywood trend has gained mass momentum in recent times, with many actors and their films being at the receiving end. Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, and the upcoming releases Liger and Brahmastra have been boycotted on Twitter due to several reasons. And the stars of these films such as Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also reacted to the ongoing cancel culture. Here's what the celebrities have reacted to the negative trends against the Hindi film industry. (All images: File photos)
1. Aamir Khan
#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trended on Twitter due to the controversial statements made by Aamir Khan in the past. Reacting to this negativity around his film, Aamir Khan said at a press conference, "If I've hurt someone's heart with something so I feel sad for that, I don't want to hurt anyone. Those who don't wish to see the film, I will respect their decision. But I will wish more and more people see the film, we have made it with a lot of hard work. I'm not the only person in the film, it is made by the efforts of hundreds of people, I hope people like it."
2. Alia Bhatt
While promoting her last released film Darlings earlier this month, Alia Bhatt shared her opinion on the #BoycottBollywood trend and told DNA India, "I don't give any attention to it. How do you know where that (trend) is coming from or how manufactured it is? How do you know how organic it is? I don't go by Twitter trends, I go by whether a movie does well or not. That’s why am saying the audience is king because they decide whether they want to pay money and go watch a film in the theatre or not. No Twitter trend is going to change that".
3. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's recent film Raksha Bandhan also had to face the ire of social media trolls when #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trended on Twitter. Reacting to these trends, Akshay had said at the press conference, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry, or anything else, all of this help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense."
4. Vijay Deverakonda
After #BoycottLiger started trending on Twitter, Vijay reacted strongly against these negative hashtags at the press conference while promoting his film and said, "We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!"
5. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan had reacted to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend as she told Siddharth Kannan, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%. Please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema."
6. Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma was promoting the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show when he shared his opinions on the ongoing cancel culture against Bollywood. The comedian told the media at the press conference, "I am not that intellectual person. My film hasn't come yet, but these trends keep happening. It's all a matter of time. Please keep me out of the Twitter world, I have myself gotten over with it difficultly."
7. Shefali Shah
Reacting to the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media, the Delhi Crime 2 star Shefali Shah said to India Today, "It's a trend. I don't think it's long-lasting. Film is a culture like cricket. It can't die...it can't. People have their point of views, they have their opinions, but there is also a lot of love and appreciation that we get. I think we should just take it in our stride and just say 'we tried' and we move on."