Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, Brahmastra: Know why these films became a target of boycott trend

Social media users started trending #BoycottBrahmastra when a clip from Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani resurfaced. A small clip from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir and Deepika Padukone, in which Bunny asks Naina to make out "behind a temple" is being shared and netizens are claiming that it insults Hinduism.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, who will also appear in the film, stated 'if you don't like me, don't watch my films. I can't help it.' Her statement became a reason to boycott her film as people find her arrogant.

Another reason for the boycott trend is the statement of Amitabh Bachchan saying that he finds 'ghoonghat' regressive to a woman contestant seated in 'ghoonghat' on the host seat in his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is being called out by the netizens who are claiming that the Sholay actor has not criticised burkha or hijab worn by the Muslim ladies

The third reason for boycotting Brahmastra that netizens are using is that the film has been backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and the filmmaker is being targeted for promoting nepotism. Some people are even finding the film's poster offensive now saying that Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is mocking Lord Shiva by wearing Trishul in jeans and a shirt. The poster was released in December last year