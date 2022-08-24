Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, Brahmastra: Know why these films became a target of boycott trend

Films including Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, and Taapsee Pannu Dobaara became the target of the boycott trend.
Netizens are upset with Bollywood celebs these days, therefore, they have decided to boycott their films. Recently films including Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, and Taapsee Pannu Dobaara became the target of the boycott trend. Social media users are now targeting SRK's Pathaan, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, and other films for various reasons.
Here's why netizens are boycotting these films:
1. Laal Singh Chaddha
Netizens targeted Aamir Khan for his controversial statements in past and decide to boycott his film. In 2015, Khan made headlines due to an alleged remark about India's “growing intolerance”. Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will," he had stated. His ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, was also slammed for commenting that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.
Netizens brought this old statement and called him anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat. They also criticised the actor for insulting Hindu Gods in his film PK.
In an old interview, Kareena Kapoor had said, "nobody is forcing to you watch our film. Don't watch our films.' The clip from this interview went viral and netizens boycotted Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Toma Hanks' film Forrest Gump.
2. Dobaaraa
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu asked netizens to boycott their film Dobaara in an interview. Social media users took it seriously and boycotted their film. #BoycottDobaaraa started trending after Taapsee requested everyone' to 'please boycott' her film.
3. Raksha Bandhan
4. Pathaan
#BoycottPathaan started trending when an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. In the video, the King of Bollywood can be heard talking about the 'growing intolerance (in India)'. When the journalist asks SRK 'do you believe there's a growing intolerance', the actor is heard replying, 'there's intolerance, there's extreme intolerance, I think there's growing intolerance."
A clip of this old interview has been going viral on social media and netizens have been calling for boycott of SRK's film Pathan with the hashtag #BoycottPathanMovie. The film also features Deepika Padukone.
5. Brahmastra
Social media users started trending #BoycottBrahmastra when a clip from Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani resurfaced. A small clip from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir and Deepika Padukone, in which Bunny asks Naina to make out "behind a temple" is being shared and netizens are claiming that it insults Hinduism.
Recently, Alia Bhatt, who will also appear in the film, stated 'if you don't like me, don't watch my films. I can't help it.' Her statement became a reason to boycott her film as people find her arrogant.
Another reason for the boycott trend is the statement of Amitabh Bachchan saying that he finds 'ghoonghat' regressive to a woman contestant seated in 'ghoonghat' on the host seat in his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is being called out by the netizens who are claiming that the Sholay actor has not criticised burkha or hijab worn by the Muslim ladies
The third reason for boycotting Brahmastra that netizens are using is that the film has been backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and the filmmaker is being targeted for promoting nepotism. Some people are even finding the film's poster offensive now saying that Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is mocking Lord Shiva by wearing Trishul in jeans and a shirt. The poster was released in December last year
6. Vikram Veda
Netizens are upset with Hrithik Roshan who supported Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha after watching the film. Therefore, they decided to trend #BoycottVikramVeda on social media.
7. Liger
Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger which also features Ananya Panday is also the target of the Boycott trend. Netizens are boycotting the film for various reasons. The film is backed by Karan Johar, it is one of the reasons why #boycottliger is trending. Another reason is Vijay Deverakonda's statements on the boycott trend. The action challenged social media users and said that he is not afraid of the 'Boycott Gang.' People find him arrogant and have decided to boycott his film.
One more reason is Ananya Panday who is the daughter of famous actor Chunky Panday. Netizens are boycotting Bollywood films as they don't want to promote nepotism in the Hindi film industry. For the unversed, the film will be released on August 25, Thursday.