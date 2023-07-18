Kangana Ranaut trolled for indirectly saying Ranbir Kapoor 'is trying to break free from fake marriage' with Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut didn't take Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's names but took indirect digs at them claiming that they two married under the pressure of mafia daddy, which is the term she uses to refer to Karan Johar.

Kangana Ranaut took indirect digs at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, without naming them, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 18, morning. In her posts, the Panga actress has claimed that Ranbir married Alia 'under the pressure of mafia daddy' who promised him a movie trilogy. It isn't difficult to guess that she is referring to Karan Johar as 'mafia daddy' and the movie trilogy being Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana wrote, "In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed...."

She further added, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father's angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.... But sadly no takers for him now....He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there's no turning back...rectify yourself)."



Netizens have brutally trolled the actress on the Reddit sub-group Bolly Blinds N Gossip calling the actress 'absolutely disgusting'. One netizen wrote, "This lady is absolutely disgusting. Now she doesn't even spare a baby who is months old. First, she tried to use somebody's death for publicity now she is targeting not just Ranbir and Alia but also their family and child. How can she make comments about a couple and their personal equation so lightly on social media".

Another comment read, "Real question is...how does this woman have so much free time on her hands? She tries to portray herself as this extremely hardworking actor, producer, director, award-winning female action star, etc. but she has time all day to engage in bs controversy. This type of behavior is not normal. She definitely has some issues going on and is surrounded by a team of enablers rather than people who want what’s best for her."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has three films lined up for release this year including the horror drama Chandramukhi 2, the political drama Emergency, and the war drama Tejas.



