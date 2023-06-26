Search icon
Kangana Ranaut says 'a lot of people don't understand' why Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India

Also starring Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and late Satish Kaushik, Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut says 'a lot of people don't understand' why Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India
Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency/File photo

Actress-director-producer Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial Emergency, has shared that working on the film gave her a deeper understanding of modern Indian history.

Emergency, which stars Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, follows the events of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, which is considered to be one of the darkest periods in Independent India as all civil rights including press freedom were curbed.

Talking about the same Kangana shared: "Through the course of filming Emergency, learning about the events that unfolded in 1975 gave me a deeper understanding of Indian history. People call it the darkest phase in Indian history, but a lot of people don’t understand why Indira Ji made that decision. With the film, I aspire to bring that side of the story out too. I am sure, a lot of people will view those events in a different light after watching the film."

The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Presented by Manikarnika Films, Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut and has a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story by herself. The film is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.

Emergency teaser: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her fierce portrayal of Indira Gandhi, announces new release date

