Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut to direct her acting guru in Emergency, writes 'I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial'

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut dropped a picture with her guru along with a caption.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut to direct her acting guru in Emergency, writes 'I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial'
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial Emergency. Now, the Queen actor is going to direct her acting guru Arvind Gaur in the upcoming movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana dropped a picture with her guru along with a caption. She wrote, "Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16. I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here is he with me." 

Whats-App-Image-2022-08-27-at-3-57-28-PM-1

Whats-App-Image-2022-08-27-at-3-57-28-PM

"She also shared another post introducing her guru. She stated, "Arvind is a great theatre director...directing the director today.

"In the picture, Kangana is seen in a white chikankari suit holding her guru`s hand and having a conversation. Kangana has been working non-stop on the film. In fact, she worked despite suffering from dengue a few weeks ago.

Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Filmfare Awards withdrawing her nomination, latter issues statement

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film. Kangana will also be seen in Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas, the film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force Pilot. The official film date is still awaited.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.