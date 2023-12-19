Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

Kangana Ranaut's father finally confirmed that the actress will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election on the Bhartiya Janta Party ticket.

From past many months, it was rumoured that Kangana Ranaut will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha, and now her father has shared a major update about the same. As News18 reported, Kangana's father, Amardeep has confirmed that the actress will be contesting next year's Lok Sabha elections on Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket.

Amardeep Ranaut told the portal that Kangana will contest the elections on a BJP ticket only, but the party has to decide where she will contest the elections. On Sunday, Kangana held a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence in Shastri Nagar, Kullu. Since then, it sparked speculations about Kangana contesting the election from the BJP. However, now her father has made it clear that she will fight the elections next year.

Kangana has been vocal about praising PM Narendra Modi, and her recent social media activities hinted netizens about her participation in Lok Sabha elections. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in aerial actioner Tejas. The movie tanked at the box office. She will next be seen playing Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial Emergency. The movie was initially scheduled for a November 2023 release, but the movie has been pushed to 2024. Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, late Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles.