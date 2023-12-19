Headlines

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

49 Lok Sabha MPs including Congress Shashi Tharoor suspended from Parliament, check full list here

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Meet man who left Infosys job, started small kiosk with Rs 20,000, now owns Rs 100 crore company

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Key players sold

Side effects of drinking coffee empty stomach

6 celeb couples whose breakups made headlines in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

Kangana Ranaut's father finally confirmed that the actress will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election on the Bhartiya Janta Party ticket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From past many months, it was rumoured that Kangana Ranaut will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha, and now her father has shared a major update about the same. As News18 reported, Kangana's father, Amardeep has confirmed that the actress will be contesting next year's Lok Sabha elections on Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket. 

Amardeep Ranaut told the portal that Kangana will contest the elections on a BJP ticket only, but the party has to decide where she will contest the elections. On Sunday, Kangana held a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence in Shastri Nagar, Kullu. Since then, it sparked speculations about Kangana contesting the election from the BJP. However, now her father has made it clear that she will fight the elections next year. 

Kangana has been vocal about praising PM Narendra Modi, and her recent social media activities hinted netizens about her participation in Lok Sabha elections. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in aerial actioner Tejas. The movie tanked at the box office. She will next be seen playing Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial Emergency. The movie was initially scheduled for a November 2023 release, but the movie has been pushed to 2024. Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, late Satish Kaushik, and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj almost collaborated on this film, later Arjun Kapoor starred in this Rs 100 crore hit

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

Centre likely to present Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumours with this businessman after rumoured split with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE