Kangana Ranaut targets Mahesh Bhatt, asks why he changed his real name 'Aslam'

File Photo

While sharing an old video of Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut targeted the director. The actor claimed that his ‘real name’ was ‘Aslam,’ not ‘Mahesh.’ Kangana further questioned the filmmaker's decision to conceal his ‘beautiful name.’ She said that because Mahesh had ‘converted,’ he should go by his true name and not represent a ‘certain religion.’

On Sunday, Kangana posted a reported video of Mahesh Bhatt in a series of segments to Instagram Stories. Along with the videos, the actor, who made her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt's 2006 film Gangster, also made some comments regarding Mahesh and his "real name," as well as his religion. Mahesh ji is "casually and poetically inciting people for violence," Kangana Ranaut wrote beside a clip from Mahesh's previous speech.

Sharing another clip she wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?”

She also wrote, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion, when he has converted…”

In 2020, Kangana said that Mahesh had almost physically assaulted her after she rejected the film Dhokha, which was directed by his daughter, the actor-director Pooja Bhatt. Before the release of Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year, Kangana had also made a subtle jab at Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter, the actor. The biggest error in the movie, according to Kangana, is the ’wrong casting.’ She also inadvertently referred to Alia as ‘daddy's angel’ and Mahesh as ‘movie mafia.’

According to Hindustan Times, Kangana had written on her Instagram Stories in February of this year, “This Friday ₹200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting... yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change)…”