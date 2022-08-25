Emergency: Milind Soman joins Kangana Ranaut's directorial as 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran Sam Manekshaw

Milind Soman

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency is becoming bigger and better, as now Milind Soman has joined the cast of the film. The popular supermodel-actor has been roped in to play the role of 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran Sam Manekshaw.

Milind shared this update on his Twitter, with the first look of his character. Milind looks promising with his twirled moustache and fearless eyes. The actor gave an insight into his role, and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of #KanganaRanaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war!"

Honoured to be a part of #KanganaRanaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war! pic.twitter.com/fh8BSEsPhP — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 25, 2022

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal will also be depicting the life and bravery of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It looks like Vicky Kaushal will have tough competition, as Milind Soman looks perfect as Sam Manekshaw. Previously, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and revealed that Mahima Chaudhry will play Indian writer Pupul Jayakar in her upcoming film Emergency. Revealing the first look and sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, "Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante. #Emergency.”

Before that, Kangana Ranaut shared that Shreyas Talpade will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was the former Prime Minister of India, in her upcoming film Emergency. Revealing the first look and sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency….” Even Anupam Kher is playing a crucial role in the film. Kher will be portraying the life of Jayaprakash Narayan.

The first teaser for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has arrived after months of anticipation, and it is intriguing. The actress successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released. Sharing the poster she wrote, Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins.”